Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s share price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 2.82 and last traded at 2.81. 76,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,282,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNMD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is 3.26. The company has a market cap of $858.72 million and a P/E ratio of -16.29.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.