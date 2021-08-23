Minereum (MNE) Price Reaches $0.15

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges. Minereum has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $41,413.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00051259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00831177 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,066,378 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

