Mirror Protocol (MIR) Achieves Market Cap of $322.22 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.14 or 0.00008354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $322.22 million and $46.00 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00056178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00133099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00161657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,591.81 or 0.99960883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.64 or 0.01019205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.59 or 0.06677101 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

