Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Hits $371.13 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $28.18 million and approximately $147,538.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $371.13 or 0.00755909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00055843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00131232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.50 or 0.00159889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,102.24 or 1.00010522 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.70 or 0.01011671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.04 or 0.06735724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 75,932 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.