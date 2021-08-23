Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $46.18 or 0.00093127 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $23.17 million and $183,732.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00132112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00161430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,530.31 or 0.99889336 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.60 or 0.01017651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.07 or 0.06667453 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 501,845 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.