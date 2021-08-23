Mission Advancement (NYSE:MACC) Trading 0.6% Higher

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.74. 13,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 39,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Get Mission Advancement alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mission Advancement stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Mission Advancement at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Advancement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Advancement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.