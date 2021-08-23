Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) President Thomas E. Hale Sells 14,493 Shares

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $279,569.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 829,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,262. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,530,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,929,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,465,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNTV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

