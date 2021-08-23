MonaCoin (MONA) Price Up 4.1% This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $108.78 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00003384 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,901.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,290.11 or 0.06727990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $667.08 or 0.01364122 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00374965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00136935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.75 or 0.00639541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00340248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.88 or 0.00349436 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

