Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Hits $7.09 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and $39,135.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.07 or 0.00637425 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.