Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

