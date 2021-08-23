MONK (MONK) Trading 18.8% Lower This Week

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. MONK has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $4,255.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MONK has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One MONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0841 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001980 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008231 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000743 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.