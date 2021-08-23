Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells $143,100.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total transaction of $186,088.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.51, for a total transaction of $402,510.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.66, for a total transaction of $392,660.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $9.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $485.18. 387,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $486.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

