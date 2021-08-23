Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to post $315.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.60 million and the lowest is $314.91 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $259.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.11.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,372 shares of company stock worth $28,806,824. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $476.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 113.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $477.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.