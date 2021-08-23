MoonSwap Reaches Market Cap of $7.98 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $151,279.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.07 or 0.00378027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 26,308,638 coins and its circulating supply is 26,288,137 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

