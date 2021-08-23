Morgan Stanley Buys 503,501 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 850.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FENY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 36,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.