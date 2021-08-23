Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250,243 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of KB Home worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 100.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 11.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

NYSE:KBH opened at $41.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

