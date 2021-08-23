Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $6,483,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.32 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTA. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.