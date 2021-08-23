Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Park National worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Park National by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Park National by 69.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Park National by 28.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Park National by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Park National by 147.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood raised Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $119.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.24. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $79.96 and a 12-month high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $115.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

