Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 857,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Vermilion Energy worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $88,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $163,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

VET stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.