Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 278,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 353,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MHN opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.88. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

