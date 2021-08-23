Morgan Stanley Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGOV. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 242,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,636 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 57,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,843,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $52.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

