Morgan Stanley Has $7.39 Million Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 576,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.91% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 37,903.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 214,153 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

FCG opened at $12.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

