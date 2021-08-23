Morgan Stanley Has $7.42 Million Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of SYNNEX worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNX. lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

SNX opened at $125.19 on Monday. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.22.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,343.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $541,599.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,009.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,454 shares of company stock worth $3,502,882. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

