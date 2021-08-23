Morgan Stanley Purchases 4,501 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $199.11 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.20 and a 52 week high of $207.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.86.

