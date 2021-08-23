Morgan Stanley Purchases 76,084 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,942,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,287,000 after acquiring an additional 38,072,930 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,023,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 64,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $59.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.