Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,590 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Aegon worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of AEG opened at $4.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Aegon has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.31.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Aegon’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Aegon Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

