Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

AEG traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.92. 98,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,935. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31. Aegon has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

