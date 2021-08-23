Morgan Stanley Sells 27,653 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Hibbett Sports worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 3.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $85.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.84. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $98.35.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

HIBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

