Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Workhorse Group worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $8.90 on Monday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.72.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.