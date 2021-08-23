Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.44

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.44 and last traded at C$18.21, with a volume of 17061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRG.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$709.55 million and a P/E ratio of 6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

