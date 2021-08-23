MorphoSys (MOR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) recently:

8/17/2021 – MorphoSys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

8/5/2021 – MorphoSys was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2021 – MorphoSys had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/4/2021 – MorphoSys had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2021 – MorphoSys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

7/27/2021 – MorphoSys had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – MorphoSys was downgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new $18.80 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/9/2021 – MorphoSys had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of MOR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,102. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07. MorphoSys AG has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $34.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MorphoSys by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

