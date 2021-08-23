Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up 2.3% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $71,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $562,655,000 after acquiring an additional 160,167 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,218,000 after acquiring an additional 207,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 251,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,907. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.81 and a fifty-two week high of $241.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

