MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on MP shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of MP stock opened at $30.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.50 and a beta of 4.94. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after buying an additional 3,572,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after buying an additional 969,776 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 34.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,283,000 after buying an additional 589,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

