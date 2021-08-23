Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group accounts for about 7.2% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.75% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $26,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE:WTM traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,130.00. 241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,133.22. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $752.10 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

