Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,817,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,354,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.56. 69,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,217. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

