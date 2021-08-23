MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of MSCI worth $25,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $621.19. The stock had a trading volume of 162,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,087. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $635.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.65.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

