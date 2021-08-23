mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Price Tops $1.11

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $19.25 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00817804 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002051 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

