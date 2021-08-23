mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.57 Million (MTA)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $19.48 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00057628 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003248 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00016099 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00050711 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.27 or 0.00823943 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00102725 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

