mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.57 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $19.48 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00057628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00016099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00050711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.27 or 0.00823943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00102725 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

