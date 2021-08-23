MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 276,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,551,535 shares.The stock last traded at $5.91 and had previously closed at $5.97.

MPLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial began coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth $57,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

