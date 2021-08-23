MurAll (PAINT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.12 Million

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. MurAll has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MurAll has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00057403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.43 or 0.00818956 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002056 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,689,502 coins and its circulating supply is 8,951,019,611 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

