MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,557 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,052. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $224.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

