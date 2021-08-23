MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.48 on Monday, hitting $219.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,446,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

