Myriad (XMY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,815.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $10,815.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,794,716,750 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

