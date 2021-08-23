MyWish Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $120.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.00 or 0.00822823 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002078 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

