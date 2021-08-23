Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 52.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNOX stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $94.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

