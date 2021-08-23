NAOS Finance Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NAOS Finance has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00056472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00133886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00161374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,628.40 or 0.99893269 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.03 or 0.01016544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.89 or 0.06720607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars.

