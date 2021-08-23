National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Empire (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Empire in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57.

Empire has a 12 month low of C$23.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.82 billion.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

