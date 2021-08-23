National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Invesque in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Invesque’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

TSE IVQ opened at C$2.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Invesque has a fifty-two week low of C$1.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.57. The stock has a market cap of C$159.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.34.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

