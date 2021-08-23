National Bank Financial Lowers Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$37.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABX. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.28 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.54.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of ABX stock traded up C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.10. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$23.63 and a 52 week high of C$40.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The company has a market cap of C$45.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.