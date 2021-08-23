National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Acquired by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.16% of National Instruments worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.65. 6,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,027. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.